Warmer and muggier week ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure keeps control of the weather. This brings us an overall dry and warming weather pattern. Our northeast zone has a slight chance for a shower or storm Tuesday night into Wednesday, but it is only on an isolated basis. Watch for the dew point to climb as the temperatures return to 90 later this week. Typical July weather in eastern Iowa into the weekend. Have a good night.

