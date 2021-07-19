Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Warmer and muggier week ahead

By Joe Winters
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure keeps control of the weather. This brings us an overall dry and warming weather pattern. Our northeast zone has a slight chance for a shower or storm Tuesday night into Wednesday, but it is only on an isolated basis. Watch for the dew point to climb as the temperatures return to 90 later this week. Typical July weather in eastern Iowa into the weekend. Have a good night.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders on the scene of a crash in Linn County.
One dead in crash on Alburnett Road in Linn County
A Cedar Rapids woman says she is moving after the city of Cedar Rapids determined her home is a...
Cedar Rapids woman told to pull out sunflower garden in right-of-way
Cedar Falls Barn Collapse
Two people die in barn collapse in Cedar Falls
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
18-year-old killed in shooting in Dubuque
Drew Blahnik in court on Friday, July 17, 2021.
Day two of trial for man accused of killing Chris Bagley begins

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Upper-level wildfire smoke impact
Quiet, warm, & humid week ahead
Upper-level wildfire smoke impact
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Nice summer day ahead