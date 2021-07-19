Quiet, warm, & humid week ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a nice afternoon ahead with a mix of sun and clouds. The sky will be hazy throughout the rest of the day and this week due to upper-level wildfire smoke. No air quality issues are expected, but if you are sensitive to this, you may want to avoid extended time outside. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Temperatures continue to climb this week into the upper 80s and low 90s. Our weather pattern stays quiet overall, but a weak cold front approaches the area on Wednesday. This may prompt a few isolated showers or storms in our northeast zone. Storm chances look a bit more likely later Friday and into Saturday.

