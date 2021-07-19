Police identify woman found dead at Dubuque home, investigation ongoing

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities have identified the woman who was found dead in a Dubuque home on Thursday.

Officials said the body of 80-year-old Berniece M. Williamson was found in a home at 2185 Clarke Drive when officers responded to a medical assistance call.

Williamson’s death is being considered suspicious

No other information has been made available, but police said the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are conducting interviews and following up on leads.

