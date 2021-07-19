One dead in crash on Alburnett Road in Linn County
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died in a crash in Linn County Monday morning.
In a news release, officials said the crash happened at 8:39 a.m. when 42-year-old Eric Caryl, of Coggon, failed to stop at a stop sign at Alburnett Road and Central City Road.
Caryl’s vehicle struck another vehicle driven by a man heading eastbound on Central City Road, according to law enforcement.
Officials have not released the name of the man driving the other vehicle, but say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Caryl was taken to Mercy Hospital with what officials say appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
