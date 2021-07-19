Show You Care
Officials: Father, son killed in Cedar Falls barn collapse

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Officials in Cedar Falls say a father and his young son were killed in a barn collapse.

Officials say the incident happened Friday evening when fire crews were called to a rural Cedar Rapids home for a report of traumatic injuries.

Arriving crews found the bodies of the man and boy trapped in the collapsed barn.

Justin Stockdale, superintendent of Dike-New Hartford Community Schools, identified the victims in a letter to school patrons as Andy Kaufman and his son, Beckett Kaufman.

Stockdale said the boy was set to enter the fourth grade this fall.

Officials had not released other details of the collapse by Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

