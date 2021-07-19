Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Nice summer day ahead

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a nice week overall with typical summertime conditions expected. Highs today will be into the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine. Tomorrow, those highs will creep up closer to 90 in most areas. On Wednesday, a weak cold front gets close to the area and parks over southwest Wisconsin. As a result, a few isolated storms may flare up over our northeast zone later in the day, but all other areas appear to be dry at this point. Look for dry and quiet weather on Thursday and Friday with a storm chance returning to the area on Saturday. It’s feasible there could be a few strong storms around this weekend and we’ll watch the trends as we get closer. Have a great week!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Falls Barn Collapse
Two people die in barn collapse in Cedar Falls
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
18-year-old killed in shooting in Dubuque
This July 13 picture shows David and Sabrina Jaramillo with their son, David, Jr., at Blank...
Brother of boy killed in Adventureland water ride incident still in critical care
A photo of Michael Jaramillo sits next to flowers at a memorial service held in Des Moines on...
‘He really was just a kind, loving, gentle, young man:’ Family and friends remember 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo
Search and rescue Cedar River.
Body recovered after apparent drowning in Cedar River near Time Check neighborhood

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Quiet and July-like weather continues as we start off the work week.
Keeping the sunshine and warmth around
Quiet and July-like weather continues as we start off the work week.
First Alert Forecast
Just some scattered afternoon clouds to wrap up the weekend.
Scattered clouds at times in the afternoon