Nice summer day ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a nice week overall with typical summertime conditions expected. Highs today will be into the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine. Tomorrow, those highs will creep up closer to 90 in most areas. On Wednesday, a weak cold front gets close to the area and parks over southwest Wisconsin. As a result, a few isolated storms may flare up over our northeast zone later in the day, but all other areas appear to be dry at this point. Look for dry and quiet weather on Thursday and Friday with a storm chance returning to the area on Saturday. It’s feasible there could be a few strong storms around this weekend and we’ll watch the trends as we get closer. Have a great week!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.