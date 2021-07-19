Neighborhood Help Shelf in Cedar Rapids helping people in need

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A small community pantry is helping get necessities to people in a Northwest Cedar Rapids neighborhood.

Jackie Hodgins created what she calls ‘The Neighborhood Help Shelf’, which just popped up outside her home last month. The rules are simple, take what you need, give what you can and ‘be blessed’. The home is in the 1600 block of 30th Street Court NW

The shelf is stocked with everything from food like macaroni and cheese and soup, to toiletries like soap and deodorant.

While Hodgins initially stocked the cabinet, she says her neighbors have really bought into the program.

“We have come and taken things out of the cabinet, but other people will come home after work and we’ll find donations underneath that we can restock,” she said. “So other people are helping us out. We’ve even had people give us a little bit of cash to help us purchase some things for the help shelf too.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.