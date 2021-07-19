Show You Care
Iowa researchers testing potential nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine

By Marci Clark
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - A new study is researching the potential of a single-dose nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine. Researchers from the University of Iowa and the University of Georgia found that the vaccine fully protects mice against lethal COVID-19 infection.

“It has worked very well. It has protected the mice and significantly reduced the disease and also the infection,” says Dr. Kun Li, a researcher at the University of Iowa.

The potential new vaccine is less invasive and would be easier to distribute to hard to reach populations.

“For this vaccine, the good thing is they are easy to produce and store. They are more stable so they are easier to deliver to other countries,” says Li.

It would also make vaccination easier for those afraid of needles.

“They hesitate and don’t want to do it. But if we made this spray, it might be easier for kids,” says Li.

The first person will be immunized with the nasal spray vaccine on July 26th. More details about the study are available here.

