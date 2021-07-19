Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Family mourns boy who died after Iowa water ride accident

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Family and friends are remembering the joy an 11-year-old boy brought to others before he was critically injured on a ride at an Iowa amusement park earlier this month. Many of the more than 100 mourners grieving Michael Jaramillo’s death wore orange to his funeral in Des Moines on Saturday because it was his favorite color.

Jaramillo was injured on July 3 after a boat he was riding on with five other family members flipped over at Adventureland Park and trapped the young boy and his older brother under the water for minutes.

Michael Jaramillo died the next day, while 16-year-old David Jaramillo remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Falls Barn Collapse
Two people die in barn collapse in Cedar Falls
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
18-year-old killed in shooting in Dubuque
This July 13 picture shows David and Sabrina Jaramillo with their son, David, Jr., at Blank...
Brother of boy killed in Adventureland water ride incident still in critical care
A photo of Michael Jaramillo sits next to flowers at a memorial service held in Des Moines on...
‘He really was just a kind, loving, gentle, young man:’ Family and friends remember 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo
Search and rescue Cedar River.
Body recovered after apparent drowning in Cedar River near Time Check neighborhood

Latest News

Iowa State Patrol
Documents show Texas requested 75 Iowa troopers to assist at southern border
Experts in Iowa are looking into the potential of a single-dose nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine.
Iowa researchers testing potential nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine
Experts in Iowa are looking into the potential of a single-dose nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine.
Iowa researchers testing potential nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine
Drew Blahnik in court on Friday, July 17, 2021.
Day two of trial for man accused of killing Chris Bagley begins Monday