Dubuque police identify Saturday’s shooting victim, two teens in custody

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police have identified the 18-year-old victim that died after being shot in the chest late Saturday afternoon.

Police said they responded to 14th Street and Central Avenue at 5:24 p.m. Saturday for a report of an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as Robert W. Powell-Moore. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said their investigation determined that Powell-Moore was shot during an altercation with a 15-year-old male and a 14-year-old female in the alley behind 1401 Central Avenue.

Dubuque traffic cameras captured the incident and were utilized to track the suspects to a home in the 1900 block of Jackson Street, where the two suspects were taken into custody.

The name of the suspects will be withheld pending juvenile court proceedings. The investigation remains active.

