Dozens of gunshots in Iowa city east side neighborhood on Monday morning

Iowa City Police Department logo.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Iowa City are investigating the apparent firing of dozens of gunshots during the early morning hours.

At around 4:10 a.m. on Monday, the Iowa City Police Department was sent to a report of gunfire in the 500 block of South Scott Boulevard. Officers located more than 50 shell casings in the area of the report, which they said likely means more than one weapon was used.

Vehicles and buildings in the area were damaged by the shots, but no injuries have been made known to the police.

No arrests have been made, but police continue to investigate. They believe that the gunfire was likely to be targeted at someone or something.

Anybody with information should contact the Iowa City Police Department at (319) 356-5275. Officials are also asking for security camera video from the nearby area. Information can also be submitted to Iowa City Crime Stoppers using the P3 Tips app, through their website, or by calling (319) 358-TIPS (8477). A tip that leads to an arrest would lead to a reward of up to $1,000.

