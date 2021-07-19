Show You Care
Documents show Texas requested 75 Iowa troopers to assist at southern border

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Documents show the state of Texas requested 75 Iowa troopers to travel to the southern border with their own supplies to “fight criminal activity.”

Texas requested help from all 50 states last month, to help secure the border due to a surge of people crossing.

Last month, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said the state expected to send up to 30 troopers.

Documents show Iowa DPS members, including troopers and investigators, were sent on the mission.

Iowa is donating weapons, ammunition, and body armor for its troopers.

The state is also providing one unmarked vehicle, but some Iowa troopers must rely on Texas rangers for transportation.

