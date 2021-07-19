Day two of trial for man accused of killing Chris Bagley begins Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Witness testimony goes into its second day today for the man accused of a Linn County murder nearly three years ago.

Chris Bagley went missing in late 2018 after he left his home in Walker.

Investigators found his body two months later, buried in the yard of a home in southeast Cedar Rapids.

An autopsy revealed Bagley had 17 stab wounds.

Prosecutors say several people were involved in Bagley’s murder, but Drew Blahnik is the man accused of stabbing him to death.

His defense argues the killing was in self-defense during a drug deal.

Bagley’s wife testified on day one of the trial Friday, saying she knew about his drug habits. But she said he wanted to quit.

