Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Day two of trial for man accused of killing Chris Bagley begins Monday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Witness testimony goes into its second day today for the man accused of a Linn County murder nearly three years ago.

Chris Bagley went missing in late 2018 after he left his home in Walker.

Investigators found his body two months later, buried in the yard of a home in southeast Cedar Rapids.

An autopsy revealed Bagley had 17 stab wounds.

Prosecutors say several people were involved in Bagley’s murder, but Drew Blahnik is the man accused of stabbing him to death.

His defense argues the killing was in self-defense during a drug deal.

Bagley’s wife testified on day one of the trial Friday, saying she knew about his drug habits. But she said he wanted to quit.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Falls Barn Collapse
Two people die in barn collapse in Cedar Falls
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
18-year-old killed in shooting in Dubuque
This July 13 picture shows David and Sabrina Jaramillo with their son, David, Jr., at Blank...
Brother of boy killed in Adventureland water ride incident still in critical care
A photo of Michael Jaramillo sits next to flowers at a memorial service held in Des Moines on...
‘He really was just a kind, loving, gentle, young man:’ Family and friends remember 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo
Search and rescue Cedar River.
Body recovered after apparent drowning in Cedar River near Time Check neighborhood

Latest News

Proctor and Gamble's plant in Iowa City is looking to add dozens of new employees to its...
Working Iowa: Proctor and Gamble adding to Iowa City workforce
Netflix is planning to offer video games on its service within the next year.
Netflix to offer video games within next year
Proctor and Gamble's plant in Iowa City is looking to add dozens of new employees to its...
Working Iowa: Proctor and Gamble adding to Iowa City workforce
A new spot in Ohio is promising a scary good time for customers.
Haunted House restaurant in Cleveland pays tribute to horror movies