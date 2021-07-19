Crop duster crashes near Amana airport

AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - A single-engine plane crashed into a field in the Amana Colonies on Monday, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 2:10 p.m., the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the crash near the runway at the Amana airport. A 1976 Grumman bi-plane, used as a crop duster, lost engine power during the pilot’s attempt to take off. It landed upside down in a cornfield.

The pilot was unhurt and was able to walk away from the crash, according to deputies.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash this week.

