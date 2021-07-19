Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

City partners with Willis Dady for 1-bag challenge

1-Bag Challenge sets new record for trash collected.
1-Bag Challenge sets new record for trash collected.(KCRG)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - City Manager Jeff Pomeranz’s 1-Bag Challenge hit a new record of trash collected this year. A total of 4,476 bags of litter were collected in the fiscal year 2021. The previous record set in 2018 was 2,341 bags.

A new collaboration with Willis Dady not only helped the city increase the amount of trash picked up, but employed the homeless community.

“Involving groups has been one of the biggest ways that we’ve been able to make this challenge a success,” said Phillip Platz, Cedar Rapids Utilities Communications Coordinator.

The city provides the center with funding and Willis Dady then pays their clients an hourly wage for the services.

”I love having partners, people who understand our clients and are willing to work with us,” said Kelsey Culver, Employment Director for Willis Dady.

Culver says being able to employ their clients is one of the centers main goals.

“An ongoing job creates that stable employment record for our clients,”.

Not only is it important for Willis Dady to employ their clients, but it also ensures they feel welcomed in the community.

“I’m really excited that our clients get to be a part, to show that they are also really valuable members of our community who are willing to keep working to make our city good,” said Culver.

1-Bag Challenge bags are available for pickup till October at multiple locations.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Falls Barn Collapse
Two people die in barn collapse in Cedar Falls
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
18-year-old killed in shooting in Dubuque
This July 13 picture shows David and Sabrina Jaramillo with their son, David, Jr., at Blank...
Brother of boy killed in Adventureland water ride incident still in critical care
A photo of Michael Jaramillo sits next to flowers at a memorial service held in Des Moines on...
‘He really was just a kind, loving, gentle, young man:’ Family and friends remember 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo
Search and rescue Cedar River.
Body recovered after apparent drowning in Cedar River near Time Check neighborhood

Latest News

Iowa City Lions Club's project helps save children's lives
Iowa City Lions Club's project helps save childrens' lives
Neighborhood Help Shelf
Neighborhood Help Shelf in Cedar Rapids helping people in need
Operation Quickfind: Na’Keya and Amarii Bell
Operation Quickfind Cancelled: Na’Keya and Amarii Bell
Cedar Rapids flood mitigation project
Construction begins this week in Cedar Rapids on flood control project