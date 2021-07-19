Cities across Iowa prepare to welcome RAGBRAI riders

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCCI) - Cities across Iowa are putting together the finishing touches this week as they prepare for RAGBRAI.

The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa kicks off on Sunday.

One of the cities welcoming cyclists overnight is Fort Dodge.

Cameron Nelson and others from the RAGBRAI Fort Dodge team have been preparing for the big day.

Many of the businesses have a theme to welcome riders, with people painting storefronts. And the city’s theme is “Rolling on the River,” paying homage to the steam boat that once came up the Des Moines River.

“Instead of a physical tent for the beverage garden, it’s all businesses downtown,” Nelson said. “You buy your tickets, and you walk right into those businesses here in downtown Fort Dodge for your adult beverages.”

The city hopes the economic boost from RAGBRAI will help, especially after the pandemic.

Once the ride gets into eastern Iowa, one of the first overnight stops is in Anamosa.

The city tells us they’ll have local bands performing for the riders and even an open mic session.

This is RAGBRAI’s first time stopping overnight in Anamosa since 2012.

From there, riders will go to DeWitt, before ultimately ending up in Clinton, where they’ll dip their tires in the Mississippi River.

