Cedar Rapids woman told to pull out sunflower garden in right-of-way

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman said she was moving after the city of Cedar Rapids determined her home was a nuisance because of a garden she planted in the right of way.

Tara Farris has called the Wellington Heights neighborhood home for the last 13-years. She said gardening was a form of therapy for her, which was why she planted sunflowers in the right of way after the derecho took down two trees.

“The storm wiped out a good portion of my flowers, so I decided I was going to put sunflowers and see what happened,” she said.

Almost two weeks ago, the city informed her that the flowers and other plants violated the city’s nuisance code and blocked the alleyway.

“I don’t see how this was a problem when I had two trees that blocked the alley before the derecho,” she said. “Those trees blocked the alley and the whole street.”

The city said nuisance abatement was a complaint-driven process. Someone contacted them about her plants being in the right of way; no one ever complained about the trees.

“Am I getting a fine for planting sunflowers?” said Farris. “What law was I breaking that was so atrocious that I need to rip all of these out.”

Farris wasn’t able to come to compliance within the seven days, and the city cited her. Now, she said she is moving out of her longtime home.

