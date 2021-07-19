Show You Care
Bridge Under the Bridge holds block party in downtown Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The nonprofit Bridge Under the Bridge held a block party in downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday.

Kids got to play in a bouncy house, and there was free food and plenty of games.

The idea was to help raise awareness about the work Bridge Under the Bridge does.

The Robinson family has been serving free meals almost daily since the derecho.

Bridgette Williams-Robinson said their services are still needed almost a year after the storm.

“We see all walks of life,” she said. “We see people that have jobs, we see people that don’t have jobs, we see single moms, we see homeless people, we see people who are trying to make it on social security.”

Robinson and her family serve people six days a week, Sunday through Friday.

