6-year-old shot in the arm in Waterloo

A police investigation.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement in Waterloo is investigating a shooting on Sunday night that left a child hurt.

At around 9:18 p.m. on Sunday, the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Argyle Street. Callers to 911 had reported hearing the shots and seeing multiple people running toward a nearby apartment building. Officers arrived and spoke to people at a building in the 200 block of Logan Avenue, locating a six-year-old child with an arm injury caused by a gunshot.

The child was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital and treated for what was described as a non-life-threatening injury.

Evidence was gathered by investigators at the scene.

