Two people die in barn collapse in Cedar Falls

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Officials say two people are dead after a barn collapse in Cedar Falls. Fire crews responded to a home on Viking Road at around 6:30 Friday night for a report of traumatic injuries. Firefighters on the scene found the bodies of two male victims trapped in the barn. Officials determined the individuals did not survive the collapse, and died on the scene.

The Superintendent of the Dike-New Hartford Community Schools, Justin Stockdale identifies the victims as Andy Kaufman and his son, Beckett, Stockdale says Bennett was about to enter the fourth grade in the fall.

In a letter sent to parents that Stockdale shared with KCRG-TV9, he says staff members and counselors available to assist students and families at the Kruger-Hemman Sports Complex in Dike, from 3:00pm-5:00pm Sunday.

The letter reads:

July 17, 2021

Dear Families,

It is with deep sadness that I provide you with this update. Late last night, we learned that Andy Kaufman and his son, Beckett, were killed when a barn collapsed on them. Beckett was a student at Dike Elementary. He was about to enter fourth grade this fall.

This is a truly devastating time for our entire DNH community. We are all trying to work through our feelings of shock, grief, and trauma. We know that many of our students, staff, and families will need extra support dealing with the emotions around this tragic accident.

On Sunday, we will have staff members and counselors available to assist students and families at the Kruger-Hemman Sports Complex in Dike, from 3 to 5 p.m. There will also be cards and poster paper with colors and markers so that Beckett’s classmates can share their memories of him. This will also be a time in which kids can just be around each other and process with one another through play or conversation.

Attached you will find resources for families about speaking with children and helping them process their grief.

We will have more information to share later this week. For now, we ask that you keep the Kaufman family in your thoughts. Thank you for your support during this incredibly difficult time.

Sincerely,

Justin Stockdale

Superintendent

