Special Olympics Iowa using area games to phase in in-person competitions

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the first time since March of 2020, Special Olympic Athletes in various counties surrounding Waterloo and Cedar Falls were able to compete on Saturday, in-person, amongst friends and family.

“Every single event is high energy, but I can definitely say that there’s been a little bit more energy,” said Karen Whitman, communications director of Special Olympics Iowa.

Since the middle of May, in various locations around the state, in-person competitions have started back up.

“Everyone’s just itching to get back to normal and just to be around people and to compete and a lot of our athletes are really excited to get back,” said coach Carissa Andermann.

“I can say that the biggest thing is the athletes are so excited, so much adrenaline because they are finally back out with their friends, they’re competing again, showing off everything that they’ve been doing at home for the last 12 plus months,” Whitman added.

You barely had to look before you saw immense excitement and smiles as wide as can be. Even without a traditional statewide competition, just being able to run, throw a ball, and get a medal, made the day of everyone present.

“Just hearing numerous times throughout the day, when I finally got to race again, it was so awesome,” Whitman said. “Definitely a little bit more excitement, a little bit more adrenaline. I’ve heard a few coaches say that was your best ever, that was a PR, so definitely some adrenaline and energy for sure.”

