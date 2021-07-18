Scattered clouds at times in the afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More quiet and fairly comfortable summer weather will be found across eastern Iowa to wrap up the weekend.

Temperatures reach the mid 80s with dew points remaining reasonable and some afternoon cumulus clouds.

Highs continue to climb through the week, eventually reaching the low 90s by the end of the work week into the weekend. Humidity increases, too, which puts a slight chance for some showers and storms back into the forecast by next weekend.

The bottom line is that above normal temperatures look likely through most of the 9-day forecast and beyond.

