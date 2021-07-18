Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Scattered clouds at times in the afternoon

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More quiet and fairly comfortable summer weather will be found across eastern Iowa to wrap up the weekend.

Temperatures reach the mid 80s with dew points remaining reasonable and some afternoon cumulus clouds.

Highs continue to climb through the week, eventually reaching the low 90s by the end of the work week into the weekend. Humidity increases, too, which puts a slight chance for some showers and storms back into the forecast by next weekend.

The bottom line is that above normal temperatures look likely through most of the 9-day forecast and beyond.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and rescue Cedar River.
Body recovered after apparent drowning in Cedar River near Time Check neighborhood
A gun and police tape.
One hurt in northwest Cedar Rapids shooting, person of interest arrested
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, stands with his attorney Jennifer Frese, right, as he listens...
Judge denies latest motion by Bahena Rivera defense team
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Cedar Falls Barn Collapse
Two people die in barn collapse in Cedar Falls

Latest News

Just some scattered afternoon clouds to wrap up the weekend.
First Alert Forecast
With high pressure in control, our weather stays quiet through the weekend and into the...
Staying clear, quiet, and calm
With high pressure in control, our weather stays quiet through the weekend and into the...
First Alert Forecast
Quiet day across eastern Iowa.
Quiet and comfortable weekend ahead across eastern Iowa