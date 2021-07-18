Show You Care
Operation Quickfind: Na’Keya and Amarii Bell
By Phil Reed
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids Police Department is asking for help to find two missing girls. Family reported Na’Keya Bell, 9, and Amarii Bell, 6, missing on Sunday afternoon.

The girls were last seen at 385 15th Street SE in Cedar Rapids around 4:30 p.m.

Na’Keya is 4′1″ tall and weighs 86 pounds, while Amarii is 3′8″ tall and weighs 60 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Cedar Rapids police at (319) 286-5491.

