Maquoketa Valley upsets North Linn 1-0 to reach substate final

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TROY MILLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Maquoketa Valley Wildcats upset the second-ranked North Linn Lynx 1-0 on Saturday evening in the 1A substate 3 semifinal. With the win, the Wildcats improve to 22-7 on the season and advance to the substate championship game where they will face off against the Lisbon Lions. The Lynx close their season at 34-6.

