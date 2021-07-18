Show You Care
Keeping the sunshine and warmth around

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet and July-like weather continues as we start off the workweek.

Temperatures will be near to slightly above average to begin the week, in the mid-80s, but are expected to warm above average through the week, topping out near 90 by the end of the week and into the weekend. Dew points in the mid-60s through midweek will keep us feeling warm but overall comfortable. It will feel more humid and sticky by the week’s end as dew points climb to around 70.

Abundant sunshine, mixed with scattered clouds at times takes us through most of the week ahead with the next small chance of rain not coming until the weekend.

