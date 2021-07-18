Inmate fails to return to work release facility in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Corrections officials are seeking a missing inmate who did not return to a work release facility.

Gregory Peck, 34, did not show up at a walk-in clinic from the work release facility in Ottumwa on Saturday. He is a 5 foot 11 inch tall Black man that weighs 263 pounds.

Peck, serving out a sentence for a third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault from Fayette County, began his stay at the facility on May 24.

People with information about Peck’s location should contact local police.

