Inmate fails to return to work release facility in Ottumwa

Gregory Allen Peck, 34.
Gregory Allen Peck, 34.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Corrections)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Corrections officials are seeking a missing inmate who did not return to a work release facility.

Gregory Peck, 34, did not show up at a walk-in clinic from the work release facility in Ottumwa on Saturday. He is a 5 foot 11 inch tall Black man that weighs 263 pounds.

Peck, serving out a sentence for a third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault from Fayette County, began his stay at the facility on May 24.

People with information about Peck’s location should contact local police.

