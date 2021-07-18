“He really was just a kind loving, gentle, young man” Family and friends remember 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -Family and friends gathered in Des Moines to celebrate the life of 11-year old Michael Jaramillo for a “homegoing celebration.”

Jaramillo was killed in an accident on the Raging River ride at Adventureland earlier this month. Michael, along with his parents, older brother David, and other family, were riding on one of the rafts when it flipped over trapping them underneath. 16-year-old David is still hospitalized with serious injuries.

KCRG-TV9 attended the service on Saturday at the family’s invitation. It was held at Corinthian Baptist Church in Des Moines.

Around 100 people attended the service, many wearing Michael’s favorite color, orange, in his honor.

Many stood during an “open remarks” portion of the service to share personal stories of their time with Michael. Family, friends, and church members shared memories of Michael’s life, describing him as a joyful, loving young man who was full of light.

The service was led by Pastor Christian Shields, the senior pastor at the family’s church. “Michael just loved being around people. He loved being a part. He loved building those friendships, he loved serving,” says Shields. “He really was just a kind loving, gentle, young man.”

He described Michael as a positive, kind young man, and delivered the eulogy during the service. ”He was a great son, a great brother, a great cousin, a great friend, a great servant in the church,” says Shields, “Now, Michael is in a great place. The arms of Jesus Christ his Lord and savior.”

Christian Life Church set up a GoFundMe for the Jaramillo family. As of Saturday night, it’s raised more than $49,000.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.