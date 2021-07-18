Show You Care
Eastern Iowa Honor Float raises money for veterans to join Honor Flight

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of people took to kayaks in the Wapsipinicon River in Central City on Saturday for the third Honor Float.

The three-and-a-half-hour ride raised money for the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight for veterans to take a trip to Washington D.C. to visit memorials. Organizers said the pandemic made it challenging to raise money. Last year they only raised $1000, with each person’s Honor Flight seat costing $500.

Organizers said it was heartwarming to hear the stories of the veterans who were taking part in the experience.

“My neighbor, who has since passed away, got to go on the Honor Flight, and he could not get over to the house fast enough to tell us about it,” Deborah Holton, the event’s organizer, said. “There were so many special things they did for veterans; they rolled out the red carpet for them. That was what I was trying to do with the float.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

