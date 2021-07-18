Eastern Iowa Honor Flights returning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Honor Flights are back on the schedule out of the Eastern Iowa Airport. Eastern Iowa Honor Flight announced three flights for this fall Sunday.

The first is September 21st. Two more are in October on the fifth, and then two weeks later on the 19th. The National Honor Flight Board of Directors officially lifted bans today, after cancelling them through the COVID-19 pandemic.

