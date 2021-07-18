Construction begins this week in Cedar Rapids on flood control project

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Construction begins this week on another flood control project in Cedar Rapids. The city is starting work on the flood gate at First Avenue East tomorrow. It will look similar to the gate the city previously put up in the NewBo district nearby.

The city has been working on multiple flood mitigation projects since the 2008 flood. Other flood control projects are on the city’s schedule to start through at least 2024.

