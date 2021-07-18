Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cigarette, gas leak determined cause of fatal Washington house explosion

By Phil Reed
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A gas leak and a lit cigarette are to blame for a house explosion in Washington. The home, at 1114 East Washington Street in Washington,  exploded around 4:00 a.m. on January 4.

The Washington Fire Chief confirms a gas leak filled a confined space in the home. The gas vapor ignited when someone in the home lit a cigarette.

The explosion injured George Carpenter, 68, who died three days later at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A second person in the home was injured.

The source of the gas that led to the explosion has not been determined.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and rescue Cedar River.
Body recovered after apparent drowning in Cedar River near Time Check neighborhood
A gun and police tape.
One hurt in northwest Cedar Rapids shooting, person of interest arrested
Cedar Falls Barn Collapse
Two people die in barn collapse in Cedar Falls
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
18-year-old killed in shooting in Dubuque
The Dubuque Police Department
Dubuque officials investigating suspicious death of woman

Latest News

Cedar Rapids flood mitigation project
Construction begins this week in Cedar Rapids on flood control project
Eastern Iowa Honor Flights returning
This July 13 picture shows David and Sabrina Jaramillo with their son, David, Jr., at Blank...
Brother of boy killed in Adventureland water ride incident still in critical care
A man kayaks on the Wapsipinicon River as part of the Eastern Iowa Honor Float on Saturday,...
Eastern Iowa Honor Float raises money for veterans to join Honor Flight