Cigarette, gas leak determined cause of fatal Washington house explosion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A gas leak and a lit cigarette are to blame for a house explosion in Washington. The home, at 1114 East Washington Street in Washington, exploded around 4:00 a.m. on January 4.

The Washington Fire Chief confirms a gas leak filled a confined space in the home. The gas vapor ignited when someone in the home lit a cigarette.

The explosion injured George Carpenter, 68, who died three days later at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A second person in the home was injured.

The source of the gas that led to the explosion has not been determined.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.