Cigarette, gas leak determined cause of fatal Washington house explosion
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A gas leak and a lit cigarette are to blame for a house explosion in Washington. The home, at 1114 East Washington Street in Washington, exploded around 4:00 a.m. on January 4.
The Washington Fire Chief confirms a gas leak filled a confined space in the home. The gas vapor ignited when someone in the home lit a cigarette.
The explosion injured George Carpenter, 68, who died three days later at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A second person in the home was injured.
The source of the gas that led to the explosion has not been determined.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.