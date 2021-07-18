Brother of boy killed in Adventureland water ride incident still in critical care

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The older brother of a boy who was killed in an incident at Adventureland on the Raging River ride still has along road to recovery but has shown additional improvement, according to the family’s attorney.

David Jaramillo, Jr., 16, remains hospitalized in critical care, occasionally requiring external support with breathing. His vision has improved, and he can recognize his parents and respond to them. He also has shown awareness of being in a hospital.

Jaramillo is still having issues with digestion and intermittent memory loss, according to the attorney.

David, Jr., was a passenger on the raft that flipped over at Adventureland on July 3. His 11-year-old brother, Michael, was killed in the incident. David, Jr., was seriously injured, initially being placed on life support in a medically-induced coma upon arrival at the Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.

