Best friends Patrick McCaffery & Joe Toussaint ready to take over for Hawkeye basketball team

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For Patrick McCaffery, the role he’s had in his first two years was an adjustment.

“I had never played like a limited role before,” McCaffery said. “Every team I’d ever been on I played the whole game and I did whatever I wanted sort of thing. But it was good, you know, because you need to learn,”

Its safe to assume that next season, McCaffery’s role will increase dramatically as he takes over for the void left by Joe Wieskamp. McCaffery is ready for the responsibility, and is thankful that his best friend will likely be right by his side, point guard Joe Toussaint.

“It’s something we’ve been talking about, something we’ve been dreaming about, and something that we really worked towards like thats my guy, we’re in here together all the time,” McCaffery said.

“I don’t call him my best friend anymore,” Toussaint said. “I call him my brother. I mean we’re just really close, you know, we just clicked,”

In limited minutes last season, the duo were pretty much perfectly in sync. Something they credit to their relationship off the court.

“I go to his house all the time, you know, we have deep conversations about basketball, about life, and about everything,” Toussaint said. “He’s like my brother, you know? I literally tell him anything, he tells me anything, we go do anything,”

For a team that loves to get out and run and score on a fast break, look no further than Toussaint and McCaffery.

“I know when I get the rebound, when I get the ball, I know Patrick is the first person down the court just because he wants to score that bad.” Toussaint said. “If nobody’s running, I know he’s running and so like I always see him and I just give him the ball and I always know he’s gonna make the catch because he’s really athletic,” Toussaint said.

While expectations for the Hawkeyes aren’t nearly as high as they were at this time last year, McCaffery and Toussaint don’t care. They are ready to take their new and expanded roles to take the conference by surprise.

“We came in together, we’ve been together the whole time so it’s like, I’m super excited to play with him this year again,” McCaffery said.

“I’m ready to show the world what we’re gonna do.” said Toussaint.

