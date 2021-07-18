18-year-old killed in shooting in Dubuque

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque Police responded to 14th Street/Central Avenue at 5:24pm Saturday for a report of an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Dubuque traffic cameras captured the incident and were utilized to track the suspect to a residence in the 1900 Block of Jackson Street. That’s where the 15-year-old male suspect was taken into custody.

The victim’s name will be released once the family is notified. The name of the suspect will be withheld pending juvenile court proceedings. The investigation is active.

