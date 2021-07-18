Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

18-year-old killed in shooting in Dubuque

Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday night (Source: Gray News Media)(KLTV Staff)
By Phil Reed
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque Police responded to 14th Street/Central Avenue at 5:24pm Saturday for a report of an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Dubuque traffic cameras captured the incident and were utilized to track the suspect to a residence in the 1900 Block of Jackson Street. That’s where the 15-year-old male suspect was taken into custody.

The victim’s name will be released once the family is notified. The name of the suspect will be withheld pending juvenile court proceedings. The investigation is active.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
State report: Adventureland raft taken out of service for repairs just before accident
Search and rescue Cedar River.
Body recovered after apparent drowning in Cedar River near Time Check neighborhood
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, stands with his attorney Jennifer Frese, right, as he listens...
Judge denies latest motion by Bahena Rivera defense team
Drew Blahnik
Prosecutors, defense lay out arguments in Drew Blahnik murder trial
A gun and police tape.
One hurt in northwest Cedar Rapids shooting, person of interest arrested

Latest News

Cedar Falls Barn Collapse
Two people die in barn collapse in Cedar Falls
Eastern Iowa Honor Float raises money for veterans to join the Honor Flight
Eastern Iowa Honor Float raises money for veterans to join the Honor Flight
Volunteer groups continue to help people in need with tree damage from derecho
Church groups continue to help with derecho clean up
The Dubuque Police Department
Dubuque officials investigating suspicious death of woman