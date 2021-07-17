Staying clear, quiet, and calm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With high pressure in control, our weather stays quiet through the weekend and into the workweek as well.

Overnight tonight, temperatures cool to around 60 with mostly clear skies and calm winds. This could set the stage for a few areas of patchy for early Sunday morning. This will lift through the morning, making way for mostly sunny skies through the day. A few passing clouds can be expected at times along with the continued haziness from wildfire smoke aloft. Look for highs in the mid 80s tomorrow and into the work week with continued sunshine and dry weather.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.