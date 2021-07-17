Show You Care
Removal of buildings at Des Moines Superfund site to begin Monday

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan looks on during a news...
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan looks on during a news conference at the Des Moines TCE Superfund Site, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. Regan joined Des Moines officials at the former industrial site at the edge of downtown to discuss plans to clean up contaminated soil and transfer ownership to the city.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to begin removing buildings at a Des Moines Superfund site Monday.

The Des Moines Register reports that removal of the buildings at the former Dico Inc. will help clear the way for a development adjacent to downtown that is slated to include a USL Championship soccer team stadium.

The 43-acre property has been vacant since 1995 when Titan International, which acquired the plant, closed it down. It has been plagued with environmental problems. The city officially took ownership in May.

Workers have remediated asbestos and removed other hazards in preparation for the demolition work.

