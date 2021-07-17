Quiet and comfortable weekend ahead across eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A quiet weather pattern continues across the area for the foreseeable future.

A few clouds may develop this afternoon, particularly in the northwest zone, but that’s about it as far as major weather impacts in the near future. Highs reach similar readings as on Friday in the low to mid 80s.

For the remainder of the 9-day forecast, highs slowly increase toward the end of the work week, eventually reaching the upper 80s with some low 90s. Humidity will also be on the rise, with overnight lows staying warm as a result. No chances for rain appear in the next 9 days.

