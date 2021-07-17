Show You Care
One hurt in northwest Cedar Rapids shooting, person of interest arrested

A gun and police tape.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was hurt in a shooting in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 3:55 a.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a shooting victim at 1640 F Avenue NW. Officers discovered a man who had a gunshot wound and began to administer emergency medical aid with the help of other first responders.

The man was taken to a local hospital with what officers described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Nearby witnesses were interviewed by officers and physical evidence was gathered. A subject characterized as a “person of interest” by police was taken into custody.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

