One hurt in northwest Cedar Rapids shooting, person of interest arrested
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was hurt in a shooting in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to law enforcement officials.
At around 3:55 a.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a shooting victim at 1640 F Avenue NW. Officers discovered a man who had a gunshot wound and began to administer emergency medical aid with the help of other first responders.
The man was taken to a local hospital with what officers described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Nearby witnesses were interviewed by officers and physical evidence was gathered. A subject characterized as a “person of interest” by police was taken into custody.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.