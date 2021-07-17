Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Less COVID-19 testing making it harder to track virus activity

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Testing for the novel coronavirus in Iowa is decreasing steadily and this trend is affecting counties with lower vaccination rates, with some counties testing fewer than 100 people a week for the virus.

This makes it harder to track virus activity in a county, even though the more contagious delta variant is spreading across the state. State data shows Keokuk County tested around 50 people over a 7-day time period.

Hoyt Gentry, who is a spokesperson for the Keokuk County Health Department, said he can’t force people to get tested. But, he also said the department can’t monitor virus activity in the county as the delta variant spreads.

“We really can’t track COVID without people reporting their symptoms or getting tested,” Gentry said. “That’s all there is to it.”

The vaccination rate in Keokuk County is 36.6%, which is lower than the state’s rate of nearly 50%. It’s also lower than parts of southwest Missouri, where hospitals are over-run with COVID-19 patients. Other counties in southeast Iowa have similar vaccination rates.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
State report: Adventureland raft taken out of service for repairs just before accident
Drew Blahnik
Prosecutors, defense lay out arguments in Drew Blahnik murder trial
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, stands with his attorney Jennifer Frese, right, as he listens...
Judge denies latest motion by Bahena Rivera defense team
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Woman arrested on domestic abuse charge in stabbing
Xavior Harrelson.
Xavior Harrelson’s aunt speaks out while advocating for new AMBER Alert criteria

Latest News

Tornadoes in Iowa on July 14, 2021.
Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation after over two dozen tornadoes
COVID-19 testing.
COVID-19 testing continues decline in Iowa
8th Avenue bridge in Cedar Rapids.
Eastern Iowa mayors urge Congress to act on infrastructure
Mike Pence at Feenstra event.
Former Vice President Pence visits western Iowa for congressional fundraiser