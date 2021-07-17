Show You Care
Indiana man killed in crash with garbage truck near Eddyville

AP Image
AP Image(KALB)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EDDYVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A 58-year-old Indiana man is dead after an accident on a southern Iowa highway.

Randolph Beaty of Amboy, Indiana, died in the crash Friday afternoon near Eddyville in Mahaska County. The Iowa State Patrol says a garbage truck was eastbound and failed to yield to a car driven by Beaty. The car struck the truck and became wedged beneath it.

A 56-year-old passenger in Beaty’s car was hospitalized. The garbage truck driver was unhurt.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

