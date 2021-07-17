Indiana man killed in crash with garbage truck near Eddyville
Jul. 17, 2021
EDDYVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A 58-year-old Indiana man is dead after an accident on a southern Iowa highway.
Randolph Beaty of Amboy, Indiana, died in the crash Friday afternoon near Eddyville in Mahaska County. The Iowa State Patrol says a garbage truck was eastbound and failed to yield to a car driven by Beaty. The car struck the truck and became wedged beneath it.
A 56-year-old passenger in Beaty’s car was hospitalized. The garbage truck driver was unhurt.
