Dubuque officials investigating suspicious death of woman

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman’s death is being considered suspicious after her body was found in a Dubuque residence this week, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 4:46 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, the Dubuque Police Department was sent to a medical assistance call at 2185 Clarke Drive. Upon arrival, officers found an 80-year-old woman dead inside the residence.

The name of the woman is being withheld until the family is notified, according to officials.

No other information was made available, but police said an investigation is ongoing.

