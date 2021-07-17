City of Washington launches its own EMS services

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Washington got its first taste of what it would be like to have its own EMS services this week after the official launch.

“It was exhilarating,” said Mayor Jaron Rosien.

Rosien was one of the 24-volunteers on the city’s new EMS services. Their job wasn’t to transport people injured people in an ambulance, the city doesn’t have one. Their focus was to be the first responders to help until a county ambulance had time.

The need for extra hands started last year when the Washington County Ambulance Services moved one of its two ambulances from Washington to Kalona. While the conversation was in the works as medicals were on the rise in the city, it was slowed by the pandemic, which created what they felt was a gap.

“It wasn’t well known, but we felt it was only a matter of time before an incident happened that having our own service would make a big difference.

Having been dispatched to calls for a week, Assistant Chief Carrie Orndurff said the need was already being felt within the city.

“The perfect example was earlier Friday; there were two car crashes almost simultaneously,” she said. “We were able to head to one, and the ambulance headed to the other. We were able to help until the ambulance was able to come back.”

The hope was now to get more volunteers to keep fatigue from setting in for those responding to calls.

“We’re all responding to more calls than we probably would in the future, but we all have gotten to experience the response of good care,” said Rosien.

