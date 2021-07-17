Body recovered after apparent drowning in Cedar River near Time Check neighborhood

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency responders pulled a body from the Cedar River on the northwest side on Friday night, according to officials.

At around 5:26 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other first responders were sent to a report of a man who had drowned in the river near the intersection of First Street NW and O Avenue NW. Firefighters and rescue crews searched near the shoreline using mechanical tools and rescue boats, discovering the man’s body, believed to be in his early 40s, around 15 feet from shore in water of around 10 feet of depth.

A witness said that the man had gone in the river but began to struggle, became submerged and never surfaced.

The identity of the man has not been released by officials at this time.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

