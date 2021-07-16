Xavior Harrelson’s aunt speaks out while advocating for new AMBER Alert criteria

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Michelle Harrelson, Xavior’s aunt is speaking out for the first time, and has a mission behind her voice. An online petition with nearly 2,000 signatures on Change.org calling for changing the AMBER Alert criteria for a more efficient nationwide coverage for missing children.

Harrelson says an AMBER Alert could have already brought her nephew home saying: “Especially after learning what kind of child Xavior was. That he was afraid of the dark and that he would never run away from home. That there was still no amber alert issued because the criteria wasn’t met. If that’s the only thing that prevented them from it then that needs to change.”

Currently that criteria consists of three main things. First, the child must be under the age of 18 years old. Second, law officials must believe the abducted child is in danger. And third, there is enough information about the child, abductor, or suspect’s vehicle for an immediate broadcast the alert.

Mitch Mortvedt with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says Xavior did not qualify for the AMBER Alert criteria and there are no exceptions to those rules.

Michelle says she plans to take her plans to state legislators when the session convenes in January.

Now, a judge considering new allegations in the murder of Mollie Tibbetts. Where earlier this year, a jury convicted Cristhian Bahena Rivera in the death of the University of Iowa student. Bahena Rivera led police to her body in a cornfield back in 2018.

The defense now saying they believe Tibbetts’ case is connected to the disappearance of Xavior, casting doubt on who killed Mollie, and Xavior’s looming disappearance.

But Mortvedt adds it’s all allegations and he remains confident on the investigation saying: “On Mollie’s investigation, I mean we remain confident on the investigation that was conducted. We remain confident in the trial and ultimately the conviction and feel as though there is no one else responsible for Mollie’s abduction and murder other than Cristhian Rivera.”

Michelle and law officials urge anyone with information on Xavior’s disappearance to report it either to the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s office or the designated tip line for Xavior. A reward fund leading to his whereabouts sits at just over $34,000 dollars.

