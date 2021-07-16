Woman arrested on domestic abuse charge in stabbing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Deputies with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after they say she stabbed a man.

Deputies, along with Mount Vernon Lisbon Police, responded to a report of a stabbing at 969 Ivanhoe Circle around 9:17 p.m. Thursday. That’s located outside the city limits, south of the city. The Sheriff’s Office says two people were involved in a domestic disturbance.

The Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Charinea Triggs stabbed a man in the upper left chest with a knife. First responders took the victim to the hospital for his injury. The Sheriff’s Office did not provide an updated condition on the victim.

Authorities arrested Triggs and took her to the Linn County Jail. She faces charges of domestic abuse with a weapon and willful injury.

Linn County Rescue, Mount Vernon Fire and Lisbon Mount Vernon Ambulance also responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

