Waterloo man arrested after burglary in Washburn

WASHBURN, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning at 2 AM Blackhawk County Deputies arrested Jeffery Goddard, a 40-year-old man from Waterloo, for burglarizing the Washburn Self Storage Units on La Porte Road.

A BHC Deputy spotted a suspicious car parked near the storage units. Goodard had broken into a storage unit and his car was filled with stolen property.

Goddard was charged with 3rd degree Burglary, Possession of Burglar tools, Driving while Barred, Driving While Suspended, and Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Offense/Methamphetamine.

Goddard is being held in the Black Hawk County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.