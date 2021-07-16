Show You Care
Waterloo man arrested after burglary in Washburn

Authorities in Black Hawk County arrested Jeffrey Goddard, 40, of Waterloo after they said he...
Authorities in Black Hawk County arrested Jeffrey Goddard, 40, of Waterloo after they said he broke into and stole property from a storage units.(KCRG)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT
WASHBURN, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning at 2 AM Blackhawk County Deputies arrested Jeffery Goddard, a 40-year-old man from Waterloo, for burglarizing the Washburn Self Storage Units on La Porte Road.

A BHC Deputy spotted a suspicious car parked near the storage units. Goodard had broken into a storage unit and his car was filled with stolen property.

Goddard was charged with 3rd degree Burglary, Possession of Burglar tools, Driving while Barred, Driving While Suspended, and Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Offense/Methamphetamine.

Goddard is being held in the Black Hawk County Jail.

