Waterloo couple arrested for burglary

Law enforcement arrested 35-year-old Montana Gunhus (left) and 24-year-old Justice Goodwin...
Law enforcement arrested 35-year-old Montana Gunhus (left) and 24-year-old Justice Goodwin (right) Thursday. Officials said the two burglarized a home in rural Black Hawk County.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Black Hawk County Deputies arrested a Waterloo couple after police say they burglarized a home.

It happened Thursday night sometime after dusk on South Canfield Road in southeastern Black Hawk County. The Sheriff says the home had been targeted for burglaries multiple times in the last two weeks. Deputies were in the area as part of that investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a white pickup truck after it left a house quickly. Deputies found 35-year-old Montana Gunhus of Waterloo, and 24-year-old Justin Goodwin of Waterloo inside the truck. The deputy found stolen property from the residence in the truck and a 9 mm pistol. The couple was immediately arrested and transported to the Black Hawk County Jail.

Gunhus is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of burglary tools, driving while barred, and driving while suspended. Goodwin is charged with 3rd degree burglary.

Sheriff Tony Thompson says his deputies spent considerable time, energy, and effort on this particular case.

“We’re serious about burglaries that occur in Black Hawk County, we take it personal,” said Sheriff Thompson. “Our deputies do outstanding work and they leave no stone unturned, our citizens should be very proud of them.”

