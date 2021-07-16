Two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Delaware County; no injuries reported

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Weather Service confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Manchester Wednesday night.

Delaware County Fair manager Jeannie Domeyer said it was ironic that their emergency management plan came in handy so soon. They have had it for years, but had coincidentally decided to put it into practice at the start of the week.

”Sunday, while we were setting the fair up, we also did a spur of the moment mock disaster drill,” Domeyer explained. “It was much smaller, but it was to see if we were able to work our radios the way we were supposed to, to do our roll calls the way we were supposed to.”

Domeyer said they were expecting bad weather on Wednesday, but quickly things took a turn for the worse.

”As we got closer into the evening, we started asking people to consider sheltering in place, and for us that means go to inside of a building,” Domeyer mentioned.

According to her, somewhere between 1,100 and 1,200 people were at the fairgrounds at the time, and even though two EF-1 tornadoes touched down, there were no reports of damage on the fairgrounds.

”We even had suspect of rotation right above the fairgrounds, so we feel very fortunate and blessed today that we had no further damage,” she added.

But not everyone was as lucky: businesses like NFO Auction took a direct hit. Police chief James Hauschild said, though, there are no reports of injuries.

”One of our jobs is to go out and try to find the path, so we know who to notify in advance notice,” he explained. ”Everybody kind of pulled together last night and did what they had to do to keep everybody safe. Unfortunately, there were a few buildings damaged, but nobody was hurt.”

