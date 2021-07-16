Show You Care
LIVE: Trial for man charged in connection to murder of Chris Bagley begins

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The prosecution is giving their opening statement: (9:13) “He did not die from natural causes, an autopsy showed that Christopher Bagley died from 17 sharp force wounds.”

(9:14) “Chris Bagley was buried in the backyard of one of the suspects. He was buried in a desperate attempt to hide his body and the evidence of the crime.”

(9:15) “The facts will show that the defendant Drew Blahnik stabbed Chris Bagley to death, and it was not an act of self-defense.”

__________________

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The jury is in place for one of the men charged in connection to the murder of Chris Bagley.

Drew Blahnik faces several charges including first-degree murder, obstructing prosecution, and abuse of a corpse.

Bagley disappeared after leaving his home in Walker in December 2018.

Investigators found his body buried in the backyard of a home in southeast Cedar Rapids in March 2019.

An autopsy showed he died from several stab wounds.

Investigators testified in a court hearing that Blahnik confessed to stabbing Bagley.

Opening arguments in the trial are set to start at 9 a.m. at the Linn County courthouse.

