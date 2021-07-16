Today starts a stretch of great summer weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a quiet morning all across the area and should remain this way through next week. Aside from a few pockets of fog here or there, a partly cloudy sky is ahead with highs around 80. Patchy fog may be possible over the next few nights given recent rainfall and light wind. Our weekend looks great with highs into the 80s. We’ll get a nice break from the high humidity as well. Looking ahead to next week, dry weather will continue and we should see slowly warming highs through the week. Humidity will slowly come back, too. Have a good weekend!

